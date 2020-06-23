Local State Farm agents show their appreciation for essential workers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three local State Farm agents are showing their appreciation for essential workers by giving away gift cards to a new San Angelo business.

Local State Farm agents Heidi Douma, Tim Smith and Tony Villarreal have partnered with Sports Next Level for an event to give away $3,000 worth of Sports Next Level gift cards to those working the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gift cards will be given out to medical, grocery store, convenience store and restaurant employees.

According to agent Tim Smith, they wanted to make sure those who normally don’t get the recognition for their roles know they are appreciated.

“Those people that have worked so tirelessly for all of us that we forget about sometimes, we just want to recognize you, honor you and support a local business at the same time,” said Smith.

The drive-through will be a contactless event, with a pop up tent set up for heroes to drive by, show their ID and receive their gift card while having no direct contact. The event will be first-come, first served until supplies last.

The event will be on Tuesday, June 23rd from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Sports Next Level, located at 2838 College Hills Blvd.