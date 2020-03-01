Local sprint and party locations held taco tasting festival

SAN ANGELO, TX – The local sprint and party city locations on sunset held their first ever food truck taco taste off this afternoon.

Local food trucks and vendors were out all day for the event and special guest judges also participated. Folks attending the event got store discounts from food truck purchases. The stores hope to make this an annual event.

“We didn’t expect it to be nearly as big as it is,” Sprint manager Katrina Pitts said. “We ended up having a lot more vendors show up this morning that weren’t on our list to add its booths. There’s a ton of people out here. It’s been a lot of fun. We are definitely going to keep doing this.”