Local Safari Club International chapter names Knox Karcher as recipient of youth Pathfinder program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Knox Karcher has been named the recipient of the youth Pathfinder program for the San Angelo chapter Safari Club International. Knox was diagnosed with a possible dopamine deficiency, and has spent a lot of time in rehabilitation programs. Despite it all however, Knox has overcome these early age obstacles and expressed excitement and gratitude for his Axis deer hunt through the Pathfinder program.

The gathering, cookout and hunt took place at the JL Bar Ranch, and SCI staff say local involvement is crucial. “You know at Safari Club,” explained Dan Brooks, director of humanitarian services and education for SCI. “One of the things we want to do is we want to give back to the communities. Be part of the communities. And i think that’s reflected with the san angelo chapter and then establishing this pathfinder hunt right here locally.”

Chapter president Jimmy Fontenot is donating the taxidermy for the Karcher family trophy, and J’s Deer Processing is donating the processing. For more, visit the Safari Club International.