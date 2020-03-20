Local Restaurants make adjustments after state executive order

SAN ANGELO, TX – Ever since Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning dine-ins at restaurants and bars which starts at midnight, local restaurants in the Concho Valley are making adjustments accordingly.

With this executive order in effect, employees are at risk of losing their jobs.

“Well we’ll have to cut some workers and we’ll put other ones to work doing something else,” Dun Bar East manager Charles Blanek said.

One way of planning ahead for these local restaurants is having customers order their meals to go. This can be effective until owners find other ways to stay in business.

“We’ll work through as much as we can and see how far it can take us,” Pepe’s Diner owner Rosa Rivero said. “You know worse to worse, all we have to do is wait and either we have to close down and see what happens. But right now, we’ll continue working in business.”



With an increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas and the rest of the nation, restaurants express their concern for the safety of all customers.

“We’re just going to continue like I said, safety becomes the most important thing for everybody in a situation like this,” McDonald’s franchise owner Eric Wilson said. “So, you know, not only for our employees but as well as for the community safety is very very important. So you know that’s what we have to look out for first.”



Some of these local restaurants have been in business for several decades and plan on continuing that trend.

“Just come see us,” Blanek said. “Come see us. We’ve been here for sixty years and we need all the help the community can give us.”













