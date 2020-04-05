Closings
Local residents gather in parking lot prayer for COVID-19 patients

Several San Angelo residents filled the Shannon Medical Center parking lots

SAN ANGELO, TX – A parking lot prayer was hosted in front of Shannon hospital tonight for those currently battling COVID-19 and those on the front lines working through it.

Several residents filled up the Shannon Medical Center parking lots while staying in their cars. Gospel music was played followed by a few speeches and plenty of prayers were delivered.
As cases continue to rise in Tom Green County, many residents will continue to seek further guidance.

“We checked with the city and said hey can we do something that where people stay in their cars and we could do some worship and pray for these guys,” Katalyst Ministry ordained minister Kevin Kirkland said. “And then we put it on Facebook and we had no idea that it would turn out like this…crazy.”

Kirkland also plans on having a parking lot prayer on Easter Sunday.

