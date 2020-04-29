Local radio broadcasters experience a listenership increase from COVID-19 concerns

SAN ANGELO, TX – Local radio broadcasters across the nation continue to navigate the editorial and operations challenges presented by COVID-19. Radio stations in the Concho Valley are doing their best in keeping the audience informed.

“Well basically we’re keeping the public council informed of any changes of cases and the statistics of COVID that has occurred in San Angelo,” Four R Broadcasting general manager Chris Ling said. “We’re doing a lot of public service analysis about how to protect yourself against COVID.”

Staff members perform their own social distancing measures during their shows throughout the day.

“We’re doing our own social spacing,” Ling said. “On our morning show which we have three live people on Lone Star 99 and then of course Dana Cortez is doing the same thing. They’re all broadcasting from different studios so we’re all separating.”

Some stations are looking at returning their daily routines back to normal very soon.

“We’re probably looking at next week of changing things back and getting everybody back in the studio,” Ling said. “I don’t think anybody should not stop doing social spacing and all that and we’re going to continue to do that to some degree. We’re going to be smart about it all the time.”

Although live updates of the ongoing pandemic may seem challenging, many radio stations have benefited from it.

“We benefit from the standpoint that our listenership has gone up 20 percent which is good,” Ling said. “I think more people are coming to us, not just for information but I think we’re kind of like a comfort factor. When things are uncertain, people need somebody they want to lean on. They want to listen to a friendly voice, somebody that’ll listen all the time and we do that.”