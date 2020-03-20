Local parks remain open amid COVID-19 pandemic

San Angelo, Texas– Concerns over COVID-19 may have many of us locked inside of our houses over the next few weeks. However, The City of San Angelo says that local parks will remain open for now.

The City of San Angelo says, “The Parks and Recreation department has stepped up measures to clean common park amenities such as playgrounds, pavilion tables, restrooms and drinking fountains. At present, we are not closing these amenities to the public, but users should be very cautious in using them.”

Some options for enjoying the outdoors while social distancing include:

Red Arroyo Trail

Concho River Trail

Lake Nasworthy parks (but please keep your distance from others)

Civic League Park (water lily park)

Sunken Gardens Park (sculpture gardens park)

Walking trail at Kirby Community Park

Walking trail at Jaime Padron Park

Waling trail at Producers Park

Open areas at any of the larger parks

The City says that it is safe to visit parks, as long as you remember to keep social distancing, wash your hands, and avoid touching commonly touched items.