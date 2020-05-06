Local outdoor store prepares for a possible customer traffic increase

SAN ANGELO, TX – With local stores preparing to reopen under certain restrictions, Grogan’s farm and ranch continues to serve the San Angelo community.

“We just stepped up and ran a drive thru through the side of the store,” Grogan’s Farm and Ranch owner Keith Grogan said. “You could call in orders and pull up to the side and wait. It’s nothing new to me, it’s running a drive through business so it was pretty much an easy transition. Customers like it and some don’t like it.”

Although business has slowed down due to COVID-19 concerns, utilizing other resources has been beneficial.

“We’ve been open,” Grogan said. “We’re not a high capacity store, we’re not just an influx of people so our traffic is steady throughout the day so we’ve not had any problems with that. But we are running our drive thru, we still have the store open and we’re running right along.”

With Governor Greg Abbott’s phase one plan in effect, Grogan’s will expect more customers soon.

“I think more people will come to the store,” Grogan said. “They used to come in and just back themselves up while taking their safety in consideration which I would do if I was them but I see us continuing the drive thru. Really life goes on, we’re just going to continue doing what we’re doing.”

The outdoor shop will do their best of meeting the customers’ needs once store traffic increases.

“Our whole mandate is just basically high quality products by trying not to sell disposable things,” Grogan said. “I mean there’s some things in life that are just disposable and most of the things we sell are not disposable. You make a decision on what you want to purchase, then you look at what’s best suited for your needs and we try to carry high quality products throughout the store.”