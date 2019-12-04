Local organizations hope to see the community give back on “Giving Tuesday”

"Giving Tuesday" was created in 2012 as a way to encourage people to do something good during the holiday season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is becoming known as “Giving Tuesday.”

“Giving Tuesday” is designed to encourage charitable donations at the start of the Christmas and holiday season. In the Concho Valley, organizations such as Sonrisas Trails, ADACCV, The West Texas Boys Ranch and even Angelo State University are a part of “Giving Tuesday.”

“All of the organizations in the Concho Valley make a big difference to our communities. We help kids, teens, adults and veterans with mental, physical and emotional disabilities. We use equine therapy to get there. Other places are cancer research and many different areas. They all make a difference,” said Erin Inamn, Donor Relations Coordinator for Sonrisas Trails.

“Giving Tuesday” was created in 2012 as a way to encourage people to do something good during the holiday season.

“Everybody gets lost in getting gifts for people but they lose the actual reason. Giving back to an organization that does so much for the community is wonderful. We all do so much for our organizations and communities,” said Megan Kirkwood, Program Director for Sonrisas Trails.

When you make a donation to an organization (through the organization’s fundraiser on Facebook) Facebook will actually match the donation.