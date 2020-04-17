Local optometrist provides important eye care guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic

Proper hygiene is the most important factor when handling contact lenses or glasses

SAN ANGELO, TX – With all the COVID-19 concerns going around, Concho Valley residents continue to seek guidance from optometrists for accurate eye health and vision guidance.

“Well you know a lot of patients right now are asking their doctors and trying to get accurate information on that,” Said Doctor Jerrilyn Crowley, who’s an optometrist in San Angelo. “Contact lenses or glasses are both viable options for patients during the COVID-19 situation.”

For those who happen to get sick, using glasses may be the best option.

“The main problem is the transmission of germs,” Crowley said. “So with contact lenses it’s not the contacts themselves that can give people problems, it’s the insertion and removal. So when you’re touching the contact lenses and putting them in your eye or taking them out, that’s where the germs get spread.”

Proper hygiene and sanitation plays a major role before using contact lenses.

“So the basic thing you need to do is wash your hands,” Crowley said. “This is what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been saying all along. We just need to wash our hands, soap and water for twenty seconds before you handle your contact lenses or insert or remove them.”

Doctor Crowley also provides advice on what to do when you run out of contact lenses.

“I would say if you’re low on your contact lens, don’t keep wearing a pair just because you’re trying to hang on,” Crowley said. “Contact your doctor and most of us optometrists right now are handling emergency case by case basis calls.”