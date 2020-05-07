Local office supply store reaches high demand in cleaning product sales

Employees hope for an increase in demand for office supplies soon

SAN ANGELO, TX – Concho Business Solutions has been an essential office supply store to customers in the San Angelo area. Due to the COVID-19 impact, there’s been a switch in demand for different products.

“Well it started out as an overnight switch,” Concho Business Solutions office manager Tammy Esensee said. “We were doing office supplies, probably 95 percent and five percent janitorial. And all of a sudden overnight we were 95 percent janitorial, disinfectants, toilet paper and stuff like that and five percent office supplies.”

Although this office supply store has remained open amidst the coronavirus impact, many adjustments have been made.

“Well we’ve stayed open through the whole thing and I think we’ll just continue doing what we’re doing now,” Esensee said. “A lot of our sales are online and our sales people stayed at home during all of this. They called everyone letting them know what we had in stock that we could provide for them and help them keep their businesses open.”

Employees have maintained their jobs under slight restrictions throughout the pandemic.

“It’s been the same,” Esensee said. “Everybody continued working, but our salespeople stayed home making phone calls instead of coming into the office. We’ve kept our print shop open and we’ve stayed up here answering the phones and pulling orders as soon as people were calling, letting us know that they needed lysol sprays and stuff like that.”

The store has plans moving forward while businesses in the Concho Valley begin to reopen.

“We just plan on following the safety guidelines that we have and wearing our masks, gloves and getting the product out as quick as we can.” Esensee said.