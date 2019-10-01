Local NAACP chapter hosts state convention

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is preparing to welcome the 82nd Texas State Convention to the city of San Angelo. This convention will mark the first time that the local chapter has hosted a state convention.

According to a press release from the organization, the convention will open Thursday, October 3, 2019 and end Sunday morning, October 6, 2019. Kicking off the convention will be a critical discussion with various religious leaders, social workers and educators about Mental Health in the African American community. An additional workshop will also be hosted Thursday to discuss ways to create Financial Freedom with various financial leaders and organizations from across the state and the NAACP National Office.

The big social event will be held Thursday night, as the local unit hosts the Opening Reception sponsored by the San Angelo Convention & Visitors Bureau who has helped to partner with McNease Convention Center and the Red Lion Hotel, as the primary host sites for the convention activities.

Every workshop during the convention will relate to the mission of the NAACP and has been carefully designed to empower the residents of San Angelo and empower the African American community to improve their lives.

Community events are planned at the Ministerial Alliance Campus with the free Community Health Fair between 10 am-2 pm. Various health and medical professionals and organizations will gather to deliver important health information and services and share free perks. President of the local chapter, Sherley Spears, said “I’m so excited about this component of the convention because it is designed to empower our community and our theme is “Senior Lives Matter. We have a large senior population here in San Angelo, and we have arranged through support of our local health partners, to offer free services and information to help improve the life of the everyday senior”. Spears also said that “free services will include a variety of health options and information, and we’re so excited to have the VA Mobile Unit for veterans”.

This year marks the 110th anniversary of the oldest civil rights organization in this country and marks the 400th year anniversary of the first enslaved Africans to the new colonies. “Together, these two incredibly important dates mark an exciting opportunity for the people of San Angelo to gain a better understanding of the purpose of the NAACP, which is to secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons”.

The local NAACP Chapter 6219 was established in 1946 by longtime community advocate, Mr. L. A Raibon and has consistently been the voice of the African American community to improve the lives of all disenfranchised people.