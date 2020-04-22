Local martial arts center adjusting with virtual classes from COVID-19 concerns

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Concho Valley Martial Arts Center has moved on with teaching martial arts classes virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. Since then, the martial arts center has paid the price.

“Well it’s been quite a mess for Concho Valley Martial Arts Center as it has for most businesses,” Concho Valley Martial Arts Center owner Frank Galindo said. “We’ve probably lost 65, 70 percent of our student base so it’s a big impact on everybody and we’re definitely feeling that also.”

For the time being, Frank Galindo has a handful of students help demonstrate crucial moves and techniques.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a few students,” Galindo said. “I have allowed a couple of students and of course, provided we follow the social distancing aspect and so forth so that we’re able to film video of our students doing their techniques and make corrections as needed.”

Although teaching students virtually may be a tough blow, there are still ways for them to succeed.

“In that regard, we are losing that aspect of our training,” Galindo said. “But by the same token, our students, fortunately at this point at this stage in the game have enough experience that they gain prior to the closure of our business.”

Despite the circumstances, the martial arts center will remain open for members and those interested in training.

“Well we are still open,” Galindo said. “We are still a viable business and we were looking to hopefully, things seem to be settling down somewhat to continue our trend and continue to provide the fine training that we have here at Concho Valley Martial Arts Center.”