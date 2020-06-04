Local landscaper greets neighbors with patriotism

He plans to continue spreading patriotism as long as he can

SAN ANGELO, TX – While America may be filled with negativity at the moment, many residents are still lending a helping hand nationwide.

Miguel Ramirez, who’s a San Angelo resident, believes there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m just wanting to go for world peace and stop all the violence…I’m just blessed to be an American.” Miguel Ramirez said.

Ramirez says it all starts with the golden rule. Treating others with respect is essential especially during times like these.

“Putting on a smile on somebody else’s face and giving back helps,” Ramirez said. “Giving back to others and letting them know that there’s still good people out there.”

Ramirez has received positive feedback from many other residents. He’s been greeting neighbors for weeks and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I just sit out here by myself with a smile,” Ramirez said. “But I’m a people person and I like to treat others the way that I want to be treated…I like to be outside and make people feel at ease. When it’s time for me to go back to work, I’ll go back to work.”

At the end of the day, Ramirez says we’re all human beings and should treat everyone with respect no matter what skin color they have.

“I hope everything gets better with what’s going on with the airborne disease. Like I said I hope everything goes well and I hope for world peace and stop the violence.”