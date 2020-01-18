Local homeschoolers hold living wax museum at Stephens Central Library

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Homeschool group held their second annual Living Wax Museum event at Stephens Central Library on Saturday, January 17. Children picked a specific person from history they wished to portray and then presented research and a three minute speech. and will be dressed as the figure they are portraying.

“They just fell in love with it,” said event organizer Carrie Aschilen. “The kids all love diving into a person that they didn’t you know the history books skim over. Then they get to go into detail and really really study that person and find out things that they were unaware of. Events that happened in history that you don’t hear about every day, and they love getting to dress up like, it’s like Halloween or Comic Con. They love getting to dress up and then portray that person.”

This year saw 20 participants. The event is free and open to the public.