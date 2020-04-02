Local grocery store provides customer service under new circumstances

SAN ANGELO, TX – Ever since the Tom Green County public health authority issued six new requirements to combat the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, local grocery stores like Market Street continue to provide as much customer service as possible under these circumstances.

“Well the main thing is the safety of our guests and our associates,” Market Street store director Craig Sopetto said. “So we’re actually looking forward to implementing all the things the CDC has recommended along with our local authorities.”

One of the six new requirements issued is that all grocery stores in San Angelo are limited to no more than one hundred people at a time. Not only is this beneficial to everyone’s safety, but it allows stores to maintain supplies longer.

“We still get the same amount of customers just in a shorter period of time,” Sopetto said. “It makes it easier for us to recover, clean and restock the shelves as much as possible in the evenings and so forth without having to do all that around guests.”

New tools and supplies have also been added to keep the employees safe.

“We’ve done other things in the store like floor decals,” Sopetto said. “It’ll help remind guests and associates of social distancing. We put plexiglass at the registers as a barrier between the guests and the cashier.”

The store hours have been adjusted to 7am-9pm seven days a week while the regular hours were 6am-midnight.