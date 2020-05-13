Local funeral home hosts food drive aiding the community

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Johnson’s Funeral Home in San Angelo is having a food drive for the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank. The funeral home is asking the community for participation in aid from the COVID-19 impact.

“There’s a great need for people that are wanting to get back on their feet and they are needing help with food,” Johnson’s Funeral Home community involvement representative Eulogio Diaz said. “The food bank is in great need of all these cans and dry foods and stuff like that.”

The funeral home began their community assistance by delivering masks. Now they’re onto the next step.

“We saw that the food bank was needing some help and so we’re here to help them,” Diaz said. “We’re part of the community and we work here and we live here. We are wanting to help the community and we want everybody to participate.”

For those interested in donating cans, a driveway is provided at the funeral home.

“We started Monday and we will be doing it until Friday,” Diaz said. “We’re open from nine to six. Back here in the back, you just drive by the awning and just leave it there. We’ll take it out of your car and put it into boxes for the food bank.”

The food drive is now halfway through their schedule with future plans already in mind.

“If you’re coming in, just come in through the front and we have signs all the way that lead you into the awning back here,” Diaz said. “It’s very easy just come in, drive through underneath the awning and leave your cans and then you can drive off.”

For more information, contact the funeral home at 325-655-3113.