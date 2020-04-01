Local food bank hosts food drive to aid COVID-19 responses

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank hosted a food drive for local food pantries only. Their main goal is to help restock those local food pantries impacted by COVID-19.

“We received a load of sliced bread products and tomatoes from our friends at HEB,” Concho Valley Regional Food Bank executive director Lee Pipkin said. “So we’re distributing that out to our agencies and the agencies will then distribute this product out to their clients.”

The food bank works with a network of about eighty agencies throughout a thirteen-county area within the Concho Valley. Today’s food drive was a one-time deal with HEB’s assistance by supplying them with a load of sliced bread and fresh produce.

“Well, sliced bread and fresh produce both are like gold in our business,” Pipkin said. “The ability to provide our agencies and their clients with sliced bread, tortillas, hamburger buns and then fresh tomatoes is just really a godsend and they really are looking forward to it.”

On average, the food bank distributes about two million pounds of food per year. With the increase of coronavirus cases and the downturn in the petroleum industry, the agencies are urging food banks to distribute as much products as possible.

“We will run out of certain products between now and then,” Pipkin said. “But we’ve got our name in the pipeline…it’s coming. U.S.D.A has increased their commodity offerings. So hopefully we’ll get some increase off that as well to help fill those holes in our inventory.”