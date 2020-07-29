Local exercise experts explain the importance of working out during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANGELO, TX – Regular exercise is essential for everyone under normal circumstances. With the COVID-19 pandemic blocking our normal lives, exercising just became that much more important. Many residents prefer the safe side by exercising at home.

“To me, it’ll be much safer,” San Angelo resident Joe Belman said. “Because in the gym, you have countless other people and you don’t know if they’re actually sanitizing the equipment on their dime. So that’s one of the things that scares me because I don’t really like doing that stuff. So I would always prefer just working out at home.”

Exercising at least thirty minutes per day is crucial. Taking virtual classes is a start. With the recent surge in daily cases in the Concho Valley, exercising in isolation may be the best bet.

“If we can just distance for a while and I know things are open, but just stay home as much as you can,” Belman said. “It is so important to do that.”

Research shows that regular, moderate-intensity exercise has immune-boosting benefits that may help your body fight off infections, including COVID-19.

“It’s just something you can’t ignore,” Community Health Club certified personal trainer Laura Moore said. “If you are not moving and if you are not taking care of yourself, I think it’s really scary to think of your immunity dropping and your health getting worse. So taking that time for yourself whether it’s in your home or going for a walk is important.”

Most gyms will do their part by keeping their facilities as safe as possible. There has been a heightened sense of sanitation the past two months.

“We all understand that if we’re going somewhere, there is going to be the chance of coming in contact with this virus,” Moore said. “Here at the gym, and I believe all the gyms in town, we’re trying extra hard to encourage masks. We definitely require masks in the gym.”