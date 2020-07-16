Local escape room complex donates entertainment for law enforcement appreciation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In a recent press release, Think in a Box escape rooms extended an invitation to law enforcement and their families to partake for free. The release said, “the summer of 2020 may go down in history as one from which we all longed to escape, from somewhere or maybe someone. While we may be advised to stay home, even the fantasies of heading out for small adventures seem unwise or just closed down.”

Starting Tuesday June 21, is that Think in a Box will open its doors as an offering to all officers with the San Angelo Police Department through Aug. 30. These staggered bookings will generally not interfere with others also wishing to go low-contact through this new scheduling system.

Think in a Box, San Angelo’s premier escape room facility, remains open for business. As the summer continues, they are “are enhancing health and safety protection policies, and secretly preparing a new escape room, to be announced before Halloween.”

The release went on to say, “in honoring our law enforcement, the Box is inviting officers to bring along family and friends, as many as designed for any particular room. Think in a Box suggests target rooms based on party size, age and experience levels. with seven escape rooms to choose from, there is always time to go gack! The goal is to progress and accomplish a specific goal in a limited amount of time. The goal is often to escape from the site of the game.

A few of the rooms available are Tesla’s Coffin, Bomblastic and Blue Virus. Escape rooms rose in popularity in North America, Europe and East Asia, in the 2010s. Think in a Box, with Lisa Lewis at the helm, is dedicating this six weeks of summer to those who serve the community on a daily basis, answering calls of distress, making arrests and testifying in court.

Every officer can have friends or family members in their groups up to the maximum for the room. For more information call 325-650-1755 or visit their website at ThinkinaBoxTX.com. To book directly, click See Schedule & Book.