Local environmental group “Keep San Angelo Beautiful” hosted a free event allowing residents to dispose of hazardous household waste this morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – KSAB is committed to improving San Angelo’s environment while reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Items such as antifreeze, hydrogen peroxide or old paint cans were all dropped off at the Foster Communications Coliseum until the organizers reached full capacity. Attendees were encouraged to remain in their vehicles while delivering their hazardous waste materials to the coliseum.

“Keep San Angelo Beautiful is a very new organization and it’s only been around about 18 months so we’ll continue to look for ways that we can help people,” KSAB president Harry Thomas said. “We’re going to plant trees, we’re going to clean up neighborhoods, we’re going to recycle and there’s more things we plan to do.”

This was the first KSAB event in a long time, but going forward they will offer more opportunities for residents to recycle.

For more information, visit the City of San Angelo website.