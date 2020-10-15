 Local Dog Park temporarily closed for turf seeding

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning Thursday, October 15, the dog park will be temporarily closed for at least two weeks for turf seeding and renovation by the parks department. The park is located at 3215 Millbrook Drive.

