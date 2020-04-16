Local dermatologist provides key guidelines for skin care during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANGELO, TX – Washing your hands often is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. This too can lead to more risks such as dry skin.

“Right after you wash your hands one of the most important things that I always do and I recommend to everybody especially those that are prone to eczema or hand rashes, you want to make sure that you’re moisturizing with a good moisturizing lotion or cream immediately after you wash.” Said Doctor Mark Ramirez, who’s a dermatologist in San Angelo.

People with high risk factors such as sensitive skin are usually more prone to illness without following proper guidelines.

“There’s certain people especially prone to getting irritation from frequent hand washing,” Ramirez said. “But if you’re washing your hands on a very frequent basis even if you’re not a high risk person for having that kind of problem, there is a chance that you’ll have some trouble with that kind of stuff.”

Certain soaps are highly recommended over others in order to prevent rashes or eczema.

“Once you choose something that is not really harsh or irritating to your skin in terms of soaps, I like using some of the over the counter hydrating cleansers rather than those more harsh detergent type soaps,” Ramirez said. “Things like dish soap are really rough on your skin and I advise not to use that.”

Other options besides washing your hands with soap and water can also help prevent dry skin issues especially when on the go.

“Using the alcohol based hand sanitizers if you can get a hold of them, they’re really good too and they’re less harmful to your skin in terms of causing irritation and rashes, as compared to soap and water,” Ramirez said. “So, that is always a reasonable approach to sanitizing your hands.”