Local dental surgeon preps for dental emergencies during COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX – During the COVID-19 crisis there is a concern that even more people are seeking care at emergency departments. This increases their risk of exposure to the virus which burdens an already busy ER staff, and strains the hospital PPE supply even more. Many of these issues can be evaluated and treated at Doctor Ryan Montgomery’s office at Angelo Oral Surgery and Dental Implants.

“Well right now because of the COVID crisis, we are only doing urgent or dental emergency procedures in our office,” Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Ryan Montgomery said. “We have stopped all ambulatory regular visits, all elective cases are non urgent cases.”

Safety for the dental staff and patients are a top priority and the staff will do everything they can to keep it that way during this uncertainty.

“Since March 17th when the ADA came out with these recommendations, we’ve temperature checked everyone including myself in the staff before they come in the building,” Montgomery said. “We have intense questionnaires and screening processes for COVID symptoms, travel history and things like that.”

During normal times a large number of people seek care at an emergency department for a dental emergency. During the COVID-19 crisis there is concern that even more people are seeking care. The staff will make adjustments accordingly.

“We’re rotating staff, we’re kind of on a skeleton crew staff so we’re rotating staff in and out,” Montgomery said. “Our hours are a little bit limited just because we don’t have the volume of patients obviously. But we’re here and there’s always someone answering the phone and we’re going to be here for San Angelo.”

Office and phone line hours are available from 8am-5pm Mondays through Thursdays and 8am-noon on Fridays.