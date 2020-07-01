Local counselor says the COVID-19 pandemic can be damaging towards your mental health

Following healthy coping strategies are some of the best ways to deal with the uncertainty

SAN ANGELO, TX – As we dive deeper into the summer months, the COVID-19 pandemic can be stressful for many people.

Fear and anxiety about what could potentially happen with the disease can be overwhelming for both children and adults.

“As this resentment builds, it’s going to find an outlet, it’s going to find a way to be expressed,” West Texas Counseling and Guidance counselor Ben Hubert said. “Some people might start becoming more impatient, quick tempered, feeling irritable and angry most of the time. They’ll start taking it out on family members, friends and co-workers.”

One of the most difficult tasks to handle during the pandemic is coping strategies. negative strategies such as illegal drug addiction, gambling and overeating has been a common issue for many people.

“So, hopefully, finding healthy ways to cope, healthy ways to make us feel better, healthy ways to calm us down. Whether that’s go for a walk, read, watch T.V., do something.” Hubert said.

The virus has impacted San Angelo in many ways such as loss of jobs, the loss of opportunity to vacation and the loss of opportunity in seeing loved ones around the country.

“When things don’t happen the way we’re expecting to happen, we feel this sense of disappointment that can be very real and very difficult to deal with.” Hubert said.

Self-care and connecting with others are some key indicators in mental healing. Taking care of your body and making time to unwind are some more ways to defeat the anxiety and fear.

“I think all of us need a sense of normalcy and because that’s what we’re longing for,” Hubert said. “We want things to get back to normal, that’s what we say…and we can do that with adjustments.”