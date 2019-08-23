Local church turns their gym into a cooling center

St. Paul Presbyterian Church is turning their gym into a week-long cooling center to help those in need, stay cool during the intense heat

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Inspired by the increase of heat-related injuries, St. Paul Presbyterian Church is opening their doors to the public for one week to host a community cooling center. The center is located at their gym (11 N Park St.) and available from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. starting Saturday, August 24, 2019.

It’s free and everyone is welcome to come. The purpose is to give those in need a break from the dangerous heat, which are homeless people or those who simply don’t have air conditioning. The church plans on hosting a relaxed environment. They’ll have water, snacks and board games available.

There are currently no official cooling areas in our community. Although, many do use places like the Salvation Army, the library and the mall. There is a possibility that the cooling center will stay open for longer, but that strictly depends on the need for it.

“Most of the folks that are in need, don’t want to use services because they’re embarrassed. Bring a friend that doesn’t have air conditioning and come sit with them here, if you don’t have anything else to do. Pray for folks, spread the word and above all else, treat the people who are in need with dignity,” explained Dr. Tim Davenport-Herbst, who is a Pastor at St. Paul Presbyterian Church.

This cooling center was made possible through a grant given by Galilee Community Development Corporation. The Salvation Army also donated sleeping mats. The church is accepting games, appropriate magazines and/or fresh fruit, as donations from community members.