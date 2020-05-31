Local church hosts food drive to help out the San Angelo community

The church plans to continue helping out as much as possible

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Life Church of San Angelo held a food drive this afternoon.

The church had over a thousand boxes of food to distribute around the community

for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The church has plans to continue

helping the community for the next several weeks with plenty of supplies coming in. The end goal is to continue lending a helping hand for those in need during these rough times.

“It’s really exciting to see that we’re not just out here wasting time,” Life Church campus pastor David Taylor said. “It’s a good feeling meeting the need that the community wants and so we’re just honored to be able to help give people groceries.”