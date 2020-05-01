Local car dealerships hoping to increase sales this month

SAN ANGELO, TX – According to marketplace.org, vehicle sales have sank to a record low in april nationwide due to the COVID-19 impact. The Jim Bass car dealerships here in the Concho Valley have been making adjustments for over a month now.

“You know this process that we’ve been in has created issues for pretty much everybody and every business,” Jim Bass Ford general sales manager Todd Price said. “Jim Bass is no different, it’s created challenges for us that we’ve had to look at.”

Although car sales have been a challenge, Jim Bass has had the opportunity to take care of several municipalities all across Texas.

“For the past month and a half, we delivered probably over 30 units to police departments, sheriff’s departments and municipalities all across Texas.” Todd Price said.

With the state of Texas conducting phase one of the reopening schedule, Jim Bass remains prepared moving forward.

“We’re trying to follow the city guidelines and trying to follow what the governor says as far as our safety standards here at the dealership,” Price said. “We’re monitoring all of the employees and we’re just taking every precaution that we can.”

In the meantime, the dealership will continue aiding customers online and practicing social distancing.

“You can log online to jimmbassford.com and you can buy a car right there online from the comfort of your own home,” Price said. “We can come get your trade. Bring your trade back to the dealership, get it looked at and go back to your home with the vehicle and do everything.”