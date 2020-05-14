Local businesses make adjustments as Texas slowly reopens

SAN ANGELO, TX – With Texas Governor Greg Abbott proceeding with his reopening plans, local businesses in the Concho Valley remain optimistic.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic I’ve had to make adjustments where I’ve had to add my staff basically, because business has increased,” Trophy’s Pizza owner Derrick Campbell said. “Because of the pandemic, my business is specially suited for this type of situation.”

Some businesses like Trophy’s Pizza off Southwest Boulevard have had positive outcomes from the COVID-19 impact.

“It’s been beneficial because we are a carry-out and delivery only,” Campbell said. “This is the essential type of business that suited for this type of emergency because we don’t have dine-in, so people can call and come pick it up.”

Other businesses like Cactus Bookshop off East Concho Avenue have slightly reopened within the past week under some restrictions.

“We’re down to about six people in the store at a time,” Cactus Bookshop owner Felton Cochran said. “A family of five for instance can come in. That restriction of six as yet I hadn’t turned anybody down. But it’s coming back slowly and I’ve noticed this week.”

Even though Cactus Bookshop reopened to a limited capacity, customers are required to follow safety guidelines.

“We do require a mask when our customers come in,” Cochran said. “I’ve had to turn a few people away because of that, but they understood and it seems like nobody’s gotten mad. Several of them have gone out to their cars and got a mask and came back again.”