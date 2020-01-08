Local blood donation supply “critically low” following the holiday season

Currently, all blood types and components are in short supply with a special need for platelets and Type O blood donations

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The non-profit blood bank Vitalant (formerly known as United Blood Services) has declared a critical shortage of blood.

The busy holiday season resulted in over 21,000 fewer donations than expected.

In the West Texas region, 200 blood products need to be collected per day to meet local patient needs.

“The blood supply is dangerously low. We relly solely on the volunteer to donate blood. Help save lives. That’s what you’re doing when you’re donating. Right now the call is almost an emergency situation across the country,” said Linda Grace, Donor Recruitment Supervisor for Vitalant.

According to Grace, donating blood can take less than an hour.

Vitalant will be holding two blood drives this week:

Wednesday, January 8th: Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

This drive will take place from noon to 5:00pm at the Original H-E-B’s parking lot located at 3301 Sherwood Way.



Show your support of law enforcement by donating blood – walk away with a t-shirt, Chick-Fil-a and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop coupons plus entry in drawings from local businesses. Law Enforcement personnel who stop by in uniform receive hot dogs, chips and a drink as a way to show our appreciation. Blood drive in support of C.O.P.S. with a monetary donation made – Concerns of Police Survivors is an organization that lends support to fellow officers and family of those killed in the line of duty.

Saturday, January 11th: Pint for a Pint Blood Drive

This drive will take place from 9:00am to noon at Trufit Athletic Club located at 41140 Sunset Dr.



Donors get coupon for pint of ice cream courtesy of Baskin Robbins, Chick-Fil-A coupon and t-shirt.

The Vitalant donation center in San Angelo is located at 2020 W. Beauregard. Their number is 325-223-7500.

To make an appointment to donate blood or to find an upcoming blood drive you can also download the Vitalant mobile app.