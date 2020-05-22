Local bars reopen today under some restrictions

SAN ANGELO, TX – For the first time in over a month, bars have officially reopened around the state and in San Angelo. Bars including the casual pint are eager to get started.

“So we’re at 25 percent capacity which is approximately 60 people that we can have in the building,” Casual Pint owner Zac Marshall said. “That, of course we have gone through the whole space and we’ve removed tables. We have put tape on the ground, signage and all the things to help.”

Marshall says they plan on following safety measures in the coming weeks.

“Moving forward is just keeping an ear on the ground and listening to what the city has and what the state has for us,” Marshall said. “We will try to be sensitive to that and be sensitive to people’s needs.”

Meanwhile at the Chadbourne Tavern, staff members are looking forward to new beginnings.

“Starting off is 25 percent of our occupancy which is going to be really tough,” Chadbourne Tavern owner Fernando Fuentez said. “And then no one can really sit at the bar..really tough. So there will be a lot of little obstacles that we’re going to have to obtain to get to where we need to be at, but it’s better than we were at before.”

Although there’s limited capacity, Fuentez is optimistic about the company’s future.

“The stages that we’re going to have to go through from here on out are baby steps,” Fuentez said. “The baby steps to get to where we need to be to keep everybody safe and to keep everything going to where we needed to go to overcome these obstacles that we’ve gone through.”