Local autism center striving to assist families with children who live with the disorder

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Autism Center is striving to assist families with children who live with autism.

The company is locally owned and has expertise in providing individualized applied behavior analysis therapy to the kids involved. The autism center is says it is dedicated to transitioning children out of specialized services and into traditional schools and social environments. The company website states that the clinic environment is set up to maximize client success and build essential skills.

“During the pandemic, we really have just been following the CDC guidelines, recommendations and precautions,” San Angelo Autism Center owner and board certified behavior analyst Hanna Cain said. “Some precautions that we’ve been implementing here is that we take temperature upon anybody and everybody who comes in. We do a health screening check and all therapists are required to wear a mask. We have sanitizing stations throughout the clinics.”

Cain says the company offers one-on-one teaching that is provided by highly trained behavior therapists. For more information, visit the San Angelo Autism Center website.