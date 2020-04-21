Local athletics trainer launches ‘San Angelo Strong’ initiative

SAN ANGELO, TX – Jayton Washington, the CEO of JW All Star Academy in San Angelo has launched an initiative to help struggling families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 has really impacted us we’re not able to train like we’re used to,” said Washington. “So everything has been one on one, but with the parks being closed and the facilities we just don’t have facilities here.That is really hampered us down to, to where we don’t train at all anymore.”

In deciding what to do next, Washington saw the financial impact the COVID-19 outbreak was having on families and decided to act. “We thought of the San Angelo Strong initiative,” Washington explained. “We know a lot of families barbers nail salons, or retail people that the covid-19 has really impacted them, and we want them to, to be able to support them. Not only did the covid-19 did it take their job away but a lot of them are also single moms single dads, so their income has either been drastically reduced or just not at all. So we came up with this financial strong initiative to buy a bracelet for $5 a donation you can donate more if you want, and then we want to be able to give money that is needed to these families that are in desperate need because it’s not their fault.”

The San Angelo Strong bracelets are individually wrapped for safety, and purchasers are asked to include contact and delivery information when they pay. To donate, use Venmo or Cash-app, or the academy website. To request funds, residents are encouraged to call the academy directly.