Local authors sign copies of pictorial history book, “Goodfellow Air Force Base”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A retired historian at Goodfellow Air Force Base and a retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. came together to write a book titled “Goodfellow Air Force Base.”

Dr. John Garrett and Ret. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tom Nurre held a book signing Tuesday morning at the Porter Henderson Library on the Angelo State University campus.

The book, which was released in January, presents a pictorial history of Goodfellow Air Force Base from its establishment during WWII to the present.

Garrett retired as the base historian after a 30 year career and Nurre served 33 years in the U.S. Air Force.

“It contains lots of pictures and captions. Even though it’s a pictorial history, we wanted to tell the story of Goodfellow. The reader will walk away knowing why the base was built, why it was built here, what missions it’s had, the impact it’s had on national defense. That all comes through here,” said the authors.

According to Garrett, he decided to write the book when Arcadia Publishing approached him with the idea. He agreed, and having worked successfully with Nurre for several years, asked him for his help and expertise. The two say they don’t know if they will continue to write together in the future, but they are not opposed to the idea.

The book “Goodfellow Air Force Base” is available for purchase at The Cactus Bookshop in downtown San Angelo, or online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Arcadia Publishing.