Local Allstate agents host drives to help domestic violence survivors

Donations will help survivors take the first step towards financial independence and get back on their feet

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Local Allstate agents are partnering with San Angelo’s Family Shelter to collect toiletries during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. From now until October 11, local Allstate agents are partnering with San Angelo’s Family Shelter to collect toiletries during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Victims of domestic violence and financial abuse need our support because they’re not getting it anywhere else. Often times, shelters are underfunded and lacking resources. If we can help these women and families get their lives back in some small way, we’re happy to help,” said Chris Galban, a local Allstate Agency Owner.

Suggested donations include:

Size 3-6 diapers

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body wash

Disposable razors

Lotion

The donation drive is part of a national Allstate Foundation Purple Purse effort, with more than 100 Allstate agencies across Texas participating. San Angelo residents can drop off donations at the following locations:

Chris Galban: 5122 Knickerbocker Rd San Angelo, TX 76904

Chris Galban: 2419 College Hills Blvd. San Angelo, TX 76904

Rondall Sanders: 225 W Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Domestic violence programs across the country frequently lack sufficient funding and often operate with limited resources. The Allstate Foundation is awarding Family Shelter with a Helping Hands® grant on behalf of local agents volunteering to host drives in their offices. The grant will help the nonprofit further their work in the San Angelo community.