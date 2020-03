San Angelo, TX — In San Angelo and the Concho Valley, people commonly turn to nonprofits, religious organizations, and state agencies for help during times of economic trouble. The United Way of the Concho Valley helps by providing people with information that best fits their immediate needs while also providing funds to many of the organizations serving the area.

"We fund local agencies and other nonprofits who are providing direct services," says Ashley Ammons, President and CEO of United Way of the Concho Valley, "The beauty of the united way is that our funds are not restricted, so agencies are able to do what they need to do to continue their mission."