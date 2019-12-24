Lily’s Pizza giving food to those in need Christmas Day

SAN ANGELO, TX – Lily’s Pizza located at 2424 Vanderventer Avenue is set to serve take out food on Christmas Day 2019 for free to people who are not able to afford a meal. The shop owner says he hopes to see more community outreach like this for the benefit of everyone.

“It’s for a good cause,” said shop owner Bekim Zeka. “If everyone could follow my lead to do the same thing that would be helping our community, helping our people who we need. It looks like, in San Angelo, we have lots of homeless people so really they need our help and hopefully our community will help all of us.”

Volunteers are welcome to help, and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information call Lily’s Pizza at (325) 227-4488