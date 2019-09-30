Let it Go! Recovery Rally & Run 2019

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of the Concho Valley (ADACCV) held the 15th annual ‘Let it Go! Recovery Rally & Run’ at the Paseo de Santa Angela on Saturday.

The event allows the community to acknowledge and celebrate those who are in recovery and raises awareness on alcohol and drug addiction. This year, the event was 70s themed.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the ‘Journey Recovery Center’ that ADACCV is in the process of building.

“It is pretty big to organize and to gather those volunteers to promote it and get enough registered to help our fundraising event for the journey of recovery center,” said Jennifer Flores, Coalition Coordinator for ADACCV.