Less traffic on roads leading to increased speeding

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With 2020 seeing reduced traffic on the roads for several months, incidences of speeding have risen. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say road racing has also been of concern lately.

It is crucial for drivers to remember that posted speed limits are there for the protection of everyone on the road. “Those people that go out there and are driving at those much faster speeds are putting a lot of people in harms way,” said Sgt. Justin Baker with Texas DPS. “They’re not going to be able to control that vehicle if unforeseen circumstances were to suddenly happen.”

DPS and other law enforcement are still present on roads and will still be making traffic stops, and in some cases, arrests. With virus concerns aready at the forefront of many minds, it is best not to add potential traffic fatalities as well.