Leadercast to inspire local women

SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University’s Small Business Development Center has an upcoming learning opportunity for community businesses and organizational leaders. On Friday, November 15 in the Stephens Central Library, attendees will be able to access the knowledge and experience of “world-renowned leaders during Leadercast Women 2019.”

The Small Business Development Center has participated in Leadercast for the past six years, and has participated in Leadercast Women for the past two years.

“This event creates an opportunity for inspiration,” said Dezaray Johnson, a certified business advisor at the ASU SBDC. “You’re going to come out of it with a little bit more energy to go out into the community and to take courage. Which, this year is the theme, to step up and become a leader in your community.”

Speakers for this year include Emmy award winning journalist Kate Delaney, best selling author Glennon Doyle and digital strategist Luvvie Ajayi. Registration is $99 and can be completed here. The San Angelo event will be pre-recorded as opposed to live due to event space limitations.