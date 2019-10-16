SAN ANGELO, Texas — Throughout the month of October, the San Angelo Family Shelter has been putting on events to raise awareness on domestic violence.

Today, the shelter is hosting a “Law Enforcement Appreciation Open House.”

Law enforcement from all of the 15 counties the shelter serves are invited to visit the shelter and take tours of the facility.

“I think it’s important that our officers take this tour. We bring people to the front doors but we don’t always see what happens beyond that. To be able to tour the facility and see that this is set up like a home, it’s nice to see that they have made it as comfortable as possible for their clientele,” said San Angelo Police Department PIO, Tracy Piatt-Fox.

According to Piatt-Fox, domestic violence calls are the top calls the department receives.

On October 29th, the family shelter will be holding a domestic violence candlelight vigil at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center at 6:00 p.m.