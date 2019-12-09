Late night fire damages San Angelo home

It's believed that a window unit inside is what started the fire

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A fire late Sunday night has left one home in unlivable conditions and the business next-door damaged.

The fire broke out at around 11:00pm Sunday night inside a home located on the 100 block of S. Jackson St.

It’s believed that a window unit inside is what started the fire. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Fire fighters did pull out a dog and a cat from the home. The cat did run away and its owners are looking for it.

Next-door to the home, “The Landy House” (the location West Texas Rehab Center offers bereavement services out of) received damage from the fire.

Services “The Landy House” offers will be held at the Cactus Hotel on the 11th Floor. The address is 36 E. Twohig, Suite 1100. FMI you can call 325-658-6524.