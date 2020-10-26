Last minute freeze preparations and safety tips

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In advance of the freezing temperatures, roads have been brined and you may have set your faucets dripping. There are other steps you can take before the freeze, chief among them, dressing appropriately. Aside from cold related illness and injury, fire hazards exist as well, as heaters and fire places are utilized for the first time in nearly a year.

“As it starts to get cooler outside we start getting ready to build fires and fireplaces and things like that,” explained SAFD Firefighter and Paramedic Mason Matthews. “It’s always a good idea to make sure you’ve had your chimneys and things like that cleaned. Right now when it’s been a long time since we have had a fire in the fireplace, bird nests and squirrels get in there and those things can get stopped up.”

Beyond that, checking smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms is key as well. A crucial step in freezing temperatures, driving carefully, and minimizing unnecessary trips. For continuing weather updates, click here. For more safety tips and other information, visit the San Angelo Fire Department webpage.