Large fire near Central freshman campus

SAN ANGELO, TX – A large fire broke out and was reported to authorities shortly before noon on Sunday, July 28. It was near the Central Freshman Campus, close to 5th and Oakes street.

The source of the fire appeared to be a large trash pile between two warehouses. There were unconfirmed reports of small explosions, quite possibly of canisters from the auto-body and paint shop next door.

SAPD responded and blocked off the area while the fire department extinguished the blaze. Shortly thereafter the Fire Marshall arrived to investigate and determine a cause.

No official statement has been issued yet but we will bring you more information once it becomes available.