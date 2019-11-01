Lake Nasworthy Sewage Project Funding as part of the Nov. 5th Voting Ballot

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Brenda Gunter, Mayor of the City of San Angelo had the following to say about the Lake Nasworthy sewage project that is a part of the November 5th Special Election:

San Angelo Regional Airport harbors untapped potential to create great paying jobs in our community. The area, however, has yet to fully take flight.

To accommodate further development, we need proper infrastructure in place. Specifically, we need a better sewer system in the Nasworthy area. The Special Election on November 5 will include the option to vote on a potential funding source for this project.

The current sewage system, which is operating at capacity, relies upon an uncased, 8-inch main that crosses the lake. If that main were to fail, sewage could not be moved from the area and has the possibility of seeping into the lake.

This proposed project would install two cased mains that would cross the lake. So, if either of those two pipes failed or required maintenance, then there would be no interruption in service.

The project will provide greater capacity and more reliable sewer service at and around Lake Nasworthy. In addition, the infrastructure will include a trunk main which could eventually serve other areas that rely on septic systems.

The estimated cost of this project is $32 million. The City has identified a potential funding source: the Lake Nasworthy Trust Fund, which has about $15 million in it. Each time the City sells a parcel of land around the lake, the balance in that fund increases. Its funds can be used for any purpose, but voters must first approve the use.

The City intends to issue debt for any costs related to this project that are not covered by the funds available in the Lake Nasworthy Trust Fund; supplementing the project with these funds will minimize the increase in user fees needed to pay for future debt issuance.

On Nov. 5, citizens will be asked if they’d like the City to use a portion of the fund to help pay for sewer improvements. If approved, some of the funds would also be used for “quality of life” projects around the lake, including a fishing pier, public beaches and boat ramps.

For more information on the project, visit the City’s website at cosatx.us/LakeNasworthy. To check out what else is on the ballot, visit votetomgreencounty.org.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo, Texas