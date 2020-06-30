Lake Nasworthy Fourth of July fireworks show pushing forward

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Amid a slew of cancellations across the state, the Lake Nasworthy Homeowners Association fireworks show is still pushing forward. The HOA and city have been in discussions on how best to handle the event. HOA board members say it is important to lend a sense of continuity during this time, and the event has been going for over a decade.

“We’ve been doing fireworks out here at Lake Nasworthy since 2008, and as everyone knows this year has been anything but normal,” said Karen Abbott, Fireworks Chairman for the Lake Nasworthy HOA. “It has gone beyond crazy, but this year it’s really important to unite our community, but yet still stay safe.”

Due to rising coronavirus cases, the decision was made to close the city parks, which may pose challenges for fireworks viewing. “So with the, the Fourth of July coming up the the city felt it was, it was prudent and necessary to close all of the the lake parks and the beaches in order to prevent the spread of covid-19,” explained San Angelo Public Information Officer Brian Groves. “We’ve seen the numbers, and our positive cases rise over the last few weeks and we just felt like that was the best decision to make in order to prevent the spread.”

Continuing on the subject Groves said, “with the Lake Nasworthy Homeowners Association doing the fireworks show, they’re responsible for everyone parking where they’re supposed to be parking, making sure they’re social distancing and not congregating. That would fall to them since the city parks and beaches will be closed.”

Though the city is firmly stating that as hosts it is the HOA who is responsible for overseeing parking and social distancing, the HOA is hesitant to do more than ask. “We will have fireworks at this time,” Abbott clarified. “But I’m asking everyone to please remember, keep your distance do the social distancing thing, treat it like a drive in sitting your car sit on your tailgate, avoid the large crowds and large gatherings.”

The event is sponsored by C.C. Roofing & Construction, West Texas Oilfield Services and over one a dozen other business and community members. For more information on the closure of city parks, visit the city webpage.