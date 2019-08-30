Labor Day 2019 Travel Tips

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Traffic is busy across the Concho Valley tonight as people head out of town to celebrate Labor Day Weekend.

Experts say before you head off, make sure your vehicle is ready to go and properly maintained. Be sure to check the air in your tires to prevent any problems on the road.

“A lot of people forget to check the air. Usually they forget to check the air on the spare. You need to check the spare as much as the rest, but the most important thing is to make sure the air pressure is good. Flats are the worst thing on a holiday weekend,” said Tom Jones, Manager of Tom’s Tire Pros.

Jones said it’s important to have your vehicle checked before you head out, because car shops can be closed or have long waits during holiday weekends.