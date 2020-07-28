La Esperanza Clinic, Sunset Mall annual backpack giveaway still happening, will be done through no contact, drive-up method

SAN ANGELO, Texas – To celebrate National Health Center Week, several organization are partnering to put on the annual backpack giveaway at Sunset Mall in San Angelo.

La Esperanza Clinic and Sunset Mall have partnered for this event for many years. The national campaign for Health Center Week raises awareness about Community Health Centers across America.

“Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be required, No walk ups, all must stay in their car. We invite the community to participate in this Back to School Celebration on Saturday, August 8, 2020, which marks the Kick off of National Health Center Week, August 9-15, 2020. The Back to School Celebration will be NO CONTACT and begins at 9 a.m. La Esperanza Clinic, Inc. will provide free backpacks to the first 215 kids in grades K-5. Then local non-profit organizations and other businesses will help fill those backpacks with some helpful school supplies,” La Esperanza Clinic officials said in a statement.

The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank will also be on hand to provide food.

Further directions from La Esperanza and Sunset Mall officials are as follows:

“Cars are asked to find a parking space near the north entrance and you will be given a ticket for each child grade K-5. Children in grades K-5 must be present. Then traffic will be directed along the inner circle for the remaining portion of this event”

Along with La Esperanza, Sunset Mall, and the food bank, these organizations will also be at the event to provide services and/or information.