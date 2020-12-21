KLST’s Local Kids First Toy Drive delivers toys to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With the help of our sponsors and partners of the KLST Local Kids First Toy Drive, children registered with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas will be having a merry Christmas with a new toy.

Throughout the morning, members of KLST along with our sponsors collected the toys to deliver them to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas. In total, the toy drive collected nine boxes of toys for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

KLST would like to thank All American Chevrolet of San Angelo, Autoplex Express, Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas, Concho Valley ER, Floyd C. Petitt Insurance, Mammoth Roofing Services, and Trend Furniture for there help in setting up the Toy Drive and offering their help to make this possible.

We would also like to thank everyone who made a donation to the KLST Local Kids First Toy Drive. Without your donations, this would not be possible and for that we thank you for your support.

