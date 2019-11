SAN ANGELO, Texas - November 11, 2019 ─ San Angelo Area Foundation joins a nationwide celebration, November 12th-18th, to recognize the increasingly important role community foundation’s play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address difficult community challenges. For more than a century, community foundations have served as trusted partners and a resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant neighborhoods that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work.

“The work of community foundations’ spans beyond the practice of giving. There is a tangible impact that can be seen in the lives of those we serve,” said Matt Lewis, San Angelo Area Foundation President & CEO. “We are more determined than ever to bring our community partners together to find innovative and effective solutions for some of our most difficult challenges and advance the most promising of opportunities to benefit the place we call home.”